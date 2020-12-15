e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leeds manager Bielsa says no more team tip-offs

Leeds manager Bielsa says no more team tip-offs

“Nothing about it was incorrect,” Bielsa told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s league game against Newcastle United.

football Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - December 11, 2020 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - December 11, 2020 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said he will no longer discuss which players will be in his starting lineup ahead of time after his decision to name his team two days before a match last week sparked a “backlash”. Bielsa had been asked last Wednesday if he would keep West Ham United guessing on his centre back partnership for their Premier League game. The Argentine then proceeded to list his entire lineup for the match, which took place on Friday.

That led to West Ham manager Moyes saying Bielsa could have been bluffing but the Argentine said it was not a ruse.

West Ham won the game 2-1.

“Nothing about it was incorrect,” Bielsa told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s league game against Newcastle United.

“It would be incorrect if we thought that knowing the 11 of the opponent gives you an important advantage. For me it doesn’t give you an important advantage.

“So from now on and to avoid any backlash, I will not continue to give answers on the players who can or who cannot play on the weekend.”

Leeds are 14th with 14 points from 12 games.

tags
top news
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In