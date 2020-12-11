e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leipzig forward Hwang felt ‘almost dead’ with virus, says coach

Leipzig forward Hwang felt ‘almost dead’ with virus, says coach

Nagelsmann said Hwang has only been able to manage a seriously reduced training program since then and won’t be available to play for Leipzig until next month at the earliest.

football Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:56 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LEIPZIG
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Leipzig's Hwang Hee-chan runs during their Champions League group H soccer match against Basaksehir Istanbul in Leipzig, Germany. Hwang Hee-chan felt “almost dead” for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday, Dec. 11. Hwang tested positive last month after returning from the South Korean national team's friendly games in Austria against Mexico and Qatar. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Leipzig's Hwang Hee-chan runs during their Champions League group H soccer match against Basaksehir Istanbul in Leipzig, Germany. Hwang Hee-chan felt “almost dead” for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday, Dec. 11. Hwang tested positive last month after returning from the South Korean national team's friendly games in Austria against Mexico and Qatar. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)(AP)
         

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan felt “almost dead” for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday. Hwang tested positive last month after returning to Germany from the South Korean national team’s friendly games in Austria against Mexico and Qatar.

Nagelsmann said Hwang has only been able to manage a seriously reduced training program since then and won’t be available to play for Leipzig until next month at the earliest.

“It was the case that he had the full range of symptoms. I spoke with him briefly and he said, ‘For the first seven days, I was almost dead.’ That’s exactly how he put it,” Nagelsmann said. “It wasn’t going well for him and therefore you have to be careful. Everyone knows about the virus that when you get back (into training) too early that it can be dangerous for the organs, for the heart most of all. So caution is advised.”

Hwang signed for Leipzig after scoring 16 goals and setting up 22 more for Salzburg last season. Since moving to the German club, he has scored once in seven games.

tags
top news
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
16 arms, over 1000 bullets seized from house of Odisha’s infamous gangster brothers
16 arms, over 1000 bullets seized from house of Odisha’s infamous gangster brothers
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In