Leipzig move into third spot with 4-2 win at Cologne

Leipzig move into third spot with 4-2 win at Cologne

Leipzig’s second win in their last six league games put them two points ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen with the top four qualifying for the Champions League group stage.

football Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:04 IST
Reuters
Reuters
BERLIN
Leipzig's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Timo Werner.
Leipzig's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Timo Werner.(REUTERS)
         

RB Leipzig reclaimed third place in the Bundesliga with an entertaining 4-2 victory at Cologne on Monday that put them firmly on course for a Champions League spot with five games left in the season. Leipzig’s second win in their last six league games put them two points ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen with the top four qualifying for the Champions League group stage. Cologne stunned the visitors in the seventh minute when Jhon Cordoba fired in on the rebound after Elvis Rexhbecaj first hit the post but Leipzig turned things around before halftime.

Patrik Schick grabbed his ninth goal of the campaign with a 20th minute header and Christopher Nkunku then was then sent through to calmly chip the ball over keeper Timo Horn in the 38th. In a furious start to the second half the visitors added another goal when keeper Peter Gulacsi spectacularly served up a perfect 60-metre assist with a direct delivery for striker Timo Werner to finish it off.

“At that moment when I had the ball I saw that Timo had started his run and that there was a lot of space,” Gulacsi said. “It was a good ball from me but Timo still had to score and he did that well.” Cologne substitute Anthony Modeste’s 55th minute missile briefly gave the hosts hope but it was quickly cancelled out by Dani Olmo’s effort two minutes later.

Leipzig are now third on 58 points, two behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and nine off leaders Bayern Munich.

