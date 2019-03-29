Lionel Messi adds ‘Best goal ever’ trophy to his collection

The wait is over and fans have decided their winner. Trophy for the best goal in Barcelona’s history has been entitled to Lionel Messi for his spectacular goal against Getafe during the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey 2006/07.

The final stage of the competition began on 20 March and four goals made it through which had three goals by Messi and one by Sergi Roberto.

Out of the four entries, Messi’s run against Getafe received 45 per cent of the total votes, beating his efforts against Athletic Club in the Copa final (28%) and in the Bernabeu in the Champions League (16%).

Sergi Roberto’s goal against Paris Saint Germain in the 2016/17 Champions League received 11% placing it fourth on the list.

The competition began three months back and more than 500,000 votes were casted had 63 entries.

