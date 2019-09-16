e-paper
Monday, Sep 16, 2019

Lionel Messi included in Barcelona squad to face Borussia Dortmund

The Argentina striker has not played since sustaining a calf injury in pre-season but Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde named him in the group which was on its way to Germany on Monday.

football Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:19 IST
Barcelona's Lionel Messi during training.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi during training.(REUTERS)
         

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be part of the squad to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday as he prepares to make his comeback from injury.

Messi trained on Sunday and Monday after missing the first three La Liga matches of the season.

Messi trained on Sunday and Monday after missing the first three La Liga matches of the season.

Striker Ansu Fati, 16, has also been included in the squad and may make his Champions League debut after two goals in three appearances.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 18:19 IST

