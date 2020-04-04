e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Liverpool deserve to be given Premier League title: Berbatov

Liverpool deserve to be given Premier League title: Berbatov

“People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them,” said Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in four seasons at United.

football Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File photo of Dimitar Berbatov
File photo of Dimitar Berbatov (Man Utd via Getty Images)
         

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov said that the 2019/20 Premier League title should be awarded to arch-rivals Liverpool if the season cannot get underway.

The Premier League is currently under indefinite suspension as the United Kingdom grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool were hurtling towards a first league title in three decades before the suspension and have a 25-point lead at the top of the table with nine games left. They hence need two more wins to confirm the title.

“People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them,” Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in four seasons at United told Betfair.

“With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season.”

The Premier League said in a statement on Friday that it is looking to finish the remaining league and cup matches. However, any return “will only be with the full support of the Government and when medical guidance allows.”

Over 4,000 deaths and 40,000 cases of infections have been reported in the UK. Worldwide the toll has reached nearly 60,000 and the number of reported infections is more than one million.

top news
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News