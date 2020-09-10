e-paper
Home / Football / Liverpool don’t need to spend like Chelsea, says Klopp

Liverpool don’t need to spend like Chelsea, says Klopp

“We live in a world at the moment with a lot of uncertainty,” Klopp said. “For some clubs it’s less important how uncertain the future is: those owned by countries, oligarchs, that’s the truth. We’re a different kind of club.

football Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

Spending huge amounts of money in the transfer market, like Chelsea have done this summer, does not guarantee success as clubs must do the hard work on the training ground to integrate new signings, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, have spent around 200 million pounds ($259.88 million) to bring in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, while Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr arrived on free transfers.

Premier League champions Liverpool, who finished 33 points ahead of Frank Lampard’s side last season, have signed only left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus.

“We live in a world at the moment with a lot of uncertainty,” Klopp told BBC. “For some clubs it’s less important how uncertain the future is: those owned by countries, oligarchs, that’s the truth. We’re a different kind of club.

“We got to the Champions League final two years ago, we won it last year, and became Premier League champions last season by being the club we are.

“We cannot just change overnight and say, ‘So now we want to behave like Chelsea’. They are signing a lot of players. That can be an advantage but that means they have to fit together pretty quickly.

“You cannot bring in the 11 best players and hope a week later they play the best football ever. It’s about working together on the training ground.”

Liverpool begin their title defence against newly-promoted Leeds United on Sept. 12 while Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion two days later.

