Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah returns 2nd positive Covid-19 test: Report

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on Wednesday returned a second positive test for coronavirus while he was on international duty with Egypt, BBC reported.

football Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Mohamed Salah.
File image of Mohamed Salah.(AP)
         

(More details awaited)

