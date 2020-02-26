e-paper
Liverpool not the best EPL side yet: Alan Shearer

football Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Television pundit and former footballer Alan Shearer in the crowd Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Burrows Livepic
Television pundit and former footballer Alan Shearer in the crowd Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Burrows Livepic(REUTERS)
         

Former England legend Alan Shearer on Wednesday said Liverpool will have to consistently win titles if are to be considered the best English Premier League side.

Asked if Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the best EPL side ever, Shearer told reporters, “No (not at the moment) if they go on and win several titles like Manchester United did and like Manchester City have (done), then you can say that they are the best Premier League team”.

“But at the minute, they are going to win (Premier League) this season and it is only a matter of time and they have played some phenomenal football.

“But I don’t think that you can say that they are the best team ever in Premier League yet because they are about to win their first one (in the Premier League era after 1989- 90),” said Shearer, who is in the city for the Next Generation Mumbai Cup a grassroots initiative by Premier League and Reliance Foundation.

“If they go on to win two, three, four, then you can have that discussion,” quipped Shearer, who is Newcastle and Premier League’s record goal-scorer.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table with 79 points, 22 ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who are on 57.

Liverpool are four wins away from winning their first Premier League title since 1989-90 season.

