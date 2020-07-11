e-paper
Home / Football / Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley

Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley

Liverpool now have 93 points with three games remaining as they hunt down Manchester City’s record total of 100 points from two years ago. Burnley are ninth on 50 points.

football Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Burnley
Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action with Burnley's Jay Rodriguez, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action with Burnley's Jay Rodriguez, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Champions Liverpool failed to win at home for the first time in the Premier League since January 2019 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Saturday.

Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the 69th minute after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a first-half lead.

Keeper Nick Pope kept Liverpool at bay with a series of good saves, including a brilliant reaction to keep out a powerful close-range effort from Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute.

But Liverpool’s domination finally came to fruition in the 34th minute when Fabinho floated in a cross from the left and Andy Robertson met it with a perfectly angled header into the top corner.

Pope was outstanding again to keep out a Sadio Mane drive with the Burnley keeper largely responsible for the Clarets heading in at the break only a goal down.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino should have had his first league goal at Anfield this season but scuffed his shot against the post in the 49th minute.

But Burnley drew level with a well-struck finish from Rodriguez after James Tarkowski had headed down a deeply hit free-kick.

Sean Dyche’s visitors almost grabbed a winner in the 87th minute when substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the bar.

