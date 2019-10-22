e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Liverpool’s Salah fit for Genk clash, Matip, Alexander-Arnold miss out

Mohamed Salah has not played since injuring his ankle in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League earlier this month.

football Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
=Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during training.
=Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during training.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has recovered from an ankle injury and has returned to the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League match at Genk, the club said on Tuesday.

Salah has not played since injuring his ankle in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League earlier this month. The Egyptian missed the 1-1 draw at Manchester United over the weekend, which ended the Anfield side’s 17-match winning streak in the league.

Centre back Joel Matip (sore knee) and full back Trent Alexander-Arnold (virus) did not make the trip to Belgium with defenders Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez expected to replace them in the starting lineup.

Defending champions Liverpool have three points after two games and are a point behind Group E leaders Napoli while Belgian champions Genk are bottom with one point.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 21:46 IST

tags
top news
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Malaysia PM Mahathir stands by criticism of India on Kashmir issue
Malaysia PM Mahathir stands by criticism of India on Kashmir issue
3 JeM operatives killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir
3 JeM operatives killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Padnekar interview || Saand Ki Aankh || AUR BATAO
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Padnekar interview || Saand Ki Aankh || AUR BATAO
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News