Liverpool’s Salah fit for Genk clash, Matip, Alexander-Arnold miss out

football

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:46 IST

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has recovered from an ankle injury and has returned to the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League match at Genk, the club said on Tuesday.

Salah has not played since injuring his ankle in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League earlier this month. The Egyptian missed the 1-1 draw at Manchester United over the weekend, which ended the Anfield side’s 17-match winning streak in the league.

Centre back Joel Matip (sore knee) and full back Trent Alexander-Arnold (virus) did not make the trip to Belgium with defenders Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez expected to replace them in the starting lineup.

Defending champions Liverpool have three points after two games and are a point behind Group E leaders Napoli while Belgian champions Genk are bottom with one point.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 21:46 IST