e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Luis Suárez and Rodrigo Muñoz test positive for virus

Luis Suárez and Rodrigo Muñoz test positive for virus

They and national team staffer Matías Faral, also infected, will miss Uruguay’s home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying.

football Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:22 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates.(REUTERS)
         

Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association said on Monday.

They and national team staffer Matías Faral, also infected, will miss Uruguay’s home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying.

“All three mentioned are in good healthy state and have already implemented the measures needed for the case,” the Uruguayan FA said on social media.

Besides missing Suárez and Muñoz, Uruguay is already without goalkeeper Martín Silva, defenders Sebastián Coates and Matias Viña, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez for the match against Brazil. Viña was also infected with COVID-19.

Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturday’s Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

tags
top news
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
‘Covid-19 situation in Delhi unprecedented’: Niti Aayog
‘Covid-19 situation in Delhi unprecedented’: Niti Aayog
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: Official
UNSC has become an impaired organ: India
UNSC has become an impaired organ: India
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In