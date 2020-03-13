e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Man City player self-isolating over coronavirus fear

Man City player self-isolating over coronavirus fear

The unnamed City star was reported to be France defender Benjamin Mendy by the British media, but the Premier League club have yet to confirm that.

football Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players look dejected after the match.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players look dejected after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City have revealed one of their players is self-isolating after a family member had tests for the coronavirus.

The unnamed City star was reported to be France defender Benjamin Mendy by the British media, but the Premier League club have yet to confirm that.

The player is taking the self-isolating precaution after the relative fell ill with symptoms of a respiratory illness at his Cheshire home.

The family member is being treated in hospital and has undergone tests for the coronavirus, which can cause shortness of breath.

“The club is aware that a family member of a senior men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness,” a City spokesperson said on Thursday.

“He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution.” City’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid, due to be played next Tuesday, has already been postponed due to an outbreak of the virus at the Spanish club.

It is the second City fixture hit after Wednesday’s rearranged Premier League clash with Arsenal was called off.

Arsenal staff and players came into contact with Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis during a Europa League tie at the Emirates Stadium on February 27.

City are due to host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, with no suggestion yet that the game will be cancelled.

Many European leagues have halted their seasons due to the spread of the virus or are planning to play matches behind closed doors.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government is considering banning sporting events in the United Kingdom but will not do so yet.

tags
top news
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings
Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranDonald TrumpCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News