Manchester City are not low on confidence, says Pep Guardiola

City will have a chance to get back on track when they visit Burnley on Tuesday before rivals Manchester United head for the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

football Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Despite a run of just one win in five games Manchester City are not low on confidence and it is important to analyse performances not just results, says manager Pep Guardiola.

City drew 2-2 at Newcastle United on Saturday, leaving the champions 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool. The result comes after defeat by Liverpool and victory over Chelsea in the Premier League and a pair of draws in the Champions League.

“You have to see how the players run, how far, how they try and the body language. We never give up. The team is always there, that is my feeling,” Guardiola told reporters.

“You (the media) analyse the result. Of course, it’s not good for us.

“I know it doesn’t count but I have to analyse the performance. The performance was good.”

City will have a chance to get back on track when they visit Burnley on Tuesday before rivals Manchester United head for the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

