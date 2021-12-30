e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester City return to training after COVID-19 outbreak at club

Manchester City return to training after COVID-19 outbreak at club

City reported numerous positive cases in their squad on Monday -- days after striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive -- forcing the league to postpone their match at Goodison Park.

football Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 22:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester City’s first team squad will return to training
Manchester City’s first team squad will return to training (@ManCity/Twitter)
         

Manchester City’s first team squad will return to training on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak forced them to close their facilities and postpone Monday’s match at Everton, the Premier League club said.

City reported numerous positive cases in their squad on Monday -- days after striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive -- forcing the league to postpone their match at Goodison Park.

“The full COVID-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases,” City said in a statement.

“The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming.”

City’s next game is at Chelsea on Sunday and the club said the bubble will undergo further testing this week with the results dictating their next steps.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fulham’s league match at Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off at 1800 GMT was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the West London club.

tags
top news
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
Couple on way to court for marriage shot dead in Haryana’s Rohtak
Couple on way to court for marriage shot dead in Haryana’s Rohtak
677 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.8%
677 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.8%
Watch: Army says big terror plot foiled as forces kill 3 terrorists in J&K
Watch: Army says big terror plot foiled as forces kill 3 terrorists in J&K
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In