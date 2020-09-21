e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United must make signings to keep up, says Shaw

Manchester United must make signings to keep up, says Shaw

United have made just one signing in the close season with Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax.

football Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United's Luke Shaw with Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate.
Manchester United's Luke Shaw with Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said the Premier League club must bring in reinforcements after they opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United have made just one signing in the close season with Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax.

“We have a very good group but, personally, I think we need more players to strengthen the squad,” Shaw told TV2.

“When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.”

The 25-year-old full back said United had to start building momentum with a victory over Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday.

“A lot of things were said after the game and we need to put it to bed. We need to be very disappointed because we should be, but forget about it and move on. We’ve got a big game on Tuesday, we need to win that and pick up momentum,” he added.

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In