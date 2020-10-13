e-paper
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Cavani unavailable for Newcastle clash due to COVID-19 rules

Manchester United’s Cavani unavailable for Newcastle clash due to COVID-19 rules

Cavani, a deadline day signing who joined United on a free transfer from Paris St Germain last week, must self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the United Kingdom due to the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reuters
File image of Edinson Cavani.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani will have to wait to make his Premier League debut after the club confirmed on Tuesday that the Newcastle United game this weekend comes too soon for the Uruguayan striker who is still self-isolating.

The 33-year-old, who will don the club’s iconic No. 7 jersey, will however be available for United’s first Champions League group stage match next week against his former club PSG.

Cavani, who left the Ligue 1 champions after his contract expired last season, is the French club’s most prolific scorer with 200 goals but has not played since March -- prior to the league season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

United play Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also be without French striker Anthony Martial, who was sent off in their last match -- a 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Martial will be suspended for United’s home games against Chelsea and Arsenal as well.

