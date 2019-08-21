‘Maybe I can leave next year’: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals retirement plans

football

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:46 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a major hint regarding his retirement as the Portugal star said tat he can leave his career next year or may even play till 40 or 41. Ronaldo, who signed for Italian giants Juventus last year and guided them to the Serie A title, is currently one of the most celebrated footballers in the world and his rivalry with Argentina’s Lionel Messi has achieved legendary status. In a recent interview, Ronaldo opened up about his retirement plans and said that although he is in peak form, he can still decide to hang his boots next year.

He told Portugal TV station TV1: ‘I don’t think about that (retirement).

‘Maybe I can leave my career next year… but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

‘I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it.’

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had previously won titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid and he claimed that there are no footballers in the world who have more records than him.

He added: ‘Are there any soccer players who have more records than me?

‘I don’t think there are any footballers who have more records than me.’

Ronaldo helped Juventus win the Serie A last season by scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

