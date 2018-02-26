Media boycotts Minerva Punjab FC interaction after I-League club bars reporter

Controversy was triggered by I-League leaders Minerva Punjab FC on Monday after the media walked out of a the post-match media conference. It happened after Minerva’s 2-0 win over champions Aizawl FC.

On Sunday, Minerva club officials had stopped a reporter from The Tribune from attending the pre-match press conference for writing an article. On Monday, he was barred from entering the stadium to cover the match.

Minerva Punjab director Henna Singh, with bouncers in tow, ensured the reporter was escorted out of the stadium. In the post-match press conference, the media attended the Aizawl briefing, but later walked out of the Minerva briefing to register their protest against the club’s action.

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar was present at the venue. The reporter and the club are already fighting a case and the matter is sub judice.

“We are aware of the situation and have asked the club to file an official reply. Once it comes, we will take appropriate action,” Sunando Dhar said.