Messi equals Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:04 IST

Lionel Messi equalled Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

The Argentine, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos.