Home / Football / Messi equals Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club

Lionel Messi hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before half time.

football Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:04 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Barcelona
Lionel Messi in action.
Lionel Messi in action.(Getty Images)
         

Lionel Messi equalled Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

The Argentine, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos.

