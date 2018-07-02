Mohamed Salah signs new five-year contract with Liverpool

English Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool.

The Egyptian forward signed the deal a year after arriving at Liverpool from Roma, and as he tries to recover from a disastrous six-week period including injury and World Cup elimination. The new contract comes without a release clause.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said the new contract for Salah was a sign of the club’s ambition.

“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this,” he said in a club statement Monday. “When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Salah scored 44 goals from 52 games for Liverpool last season in all competitions, including 32 goals in the Premier League.

However, he lasted just half an hour into Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid before being forced off with an injured shoulder following a challenge from Madrid’s Sergio Ramos. Liverpool lost 3-1.

That injury hampered Salah throughout Egypt’s first World Cup campaign since 1990, which ended with defeat in all three games. Salah was criticized in British media after posing for photos with Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruler of the Russian region of Chechnya, while Egypt was training there at the World Cup.

Kadyrov, who gave Salah honorary citizenship of Chechnya, has repeatedly been accused of human rights abuses including torture and the killings of political opponents. He denies the allegations.