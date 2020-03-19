e-paper
Mohun Bagan's I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna set for ISL deal with Kerala Blasters

Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna set for ISL deal with Kerala Blasters

The 48-year-old coached Mohun Bagan to their second I-League title (fifth national league) with four matches to spare.

football Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Mohun Bagan manager Kibu Vicuna.
Mohun Bagan manager Kibu Vicuna.(Facebook)
         

Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna is in “talks” with Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters FC and a formal announcement of the appointment will be made soon, a team official said on Thursday. “Yes, we are in talks with Vicuna. We have also spoken to a few other coaches for the upcoming season. But due to the prevailing crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, a formal announcement is due,” a team official said. The 48-year-old coached Mohun Bagan to their second I-League title (fifth national league) with four matches to spare.

But in an irony of sorts, the Spaniard would not get his contract renewed as the century-old club’s new principal owners, ATK, have made it clear that Antonio Lopez Habas would remain the head coach of the team which won a record third ISL title this time.

Mohun Bagan are all set to be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan from June, after the RPSG Group acquired a majority shareholding of 80 per cent in the oldest football club of the country. Vicuna was not available for a comment but according to sources, his negotiation with the Yellow brigade has reached “advanced level and the announcement is due anytime”.

The Kochi-based outfit finished seventh in the recently-concluded ISL, failing to advance for a third time as the club is on a revamp mode with a new Lithuanian sporting director Karolis Skinkys playing a key role in roping in Vicuna. They have also roped in former ATK left-back Tiri and promising Indian leftback Nishu Kumar, while retaining Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sergio Cidoncha.=

