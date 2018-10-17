Mourinho charged over abusive remarks post Newcastle match

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over alleged comments made by him right after Manchester United’s dramatic win over Newcastle United on October 6.

“Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on October 6, 2018,” read an FA statement.

Allegedly abusive and improper remarks spurting out of Mourinho’s mouth were captured on television cameras after which the manager was charged, reported goal.com.

“It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper,” the FA statement read.

The Portuguese manager has been given a deadline of October 19 to respond to the charge.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 08:30 IST