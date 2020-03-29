Neymar lends support to campaign to help poor in Brazil

football

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:48 IST

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has backed a campaign to help underprivileged families in Brazil cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Led by Brazilian television personality Luciano Huck, the initiative also has the support of dual world surfing champion Gabriel Medina and other Brazilian celebrities.

The campaign calls on Brazilians to donate money - either directly or through charity organizations - to those in need, regardless of the amount.

“Solidarity must be more contagious than the virus,” Neymar said in a video posted on social media.

Medina added: “Now more than ever we need to give a hand to others.”

The Brazilian government on Thursday announced a monthly subsidiary of 600 reais ($120) for low-income workers and small entrepreneurs as many states impose lockdowns that effectively halt the informal economy.

Nearly 4,000 cases of infection have been reported in Brazil thus far and 114 deaths. Globally the pandemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives. Neymar last played for PSG in their Champions League round of 16 match against Borussia Dortmund.

The match was played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris and a few days after, the UEFA announced that all Champions League matches, including the final have been postponed. Football in France has also come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.