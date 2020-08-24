e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Pjanic arrival at Barca delayed due to COVID-19 positive test

Pjanic arrival at Barca delayed due to COVID-19 positive test

The Bosnia midfielder, who is yet to be officially presented as a Barca player, joined the club from Juventus in June for 60 million euros ($70.75 million) in a move which saw Arthur Melo going the other way for 72 million.

football Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
BARCELONA
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais Training and Press Conference - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - August 6, 2020 Juventus' Miralem Pjanic during training REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais Training and Press Conference - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - August 6, 2020 Juventus' Miralem Pjanic during training REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
         

Barcelona’s latest signing Miralem Pjanic will be unable to join up with the team for pre-season for at least two weeks after the midfielder gave a positive test for the novel coronavirus, the Catalan club said on Sunday. Barca’s statement said Pjanic, 30, tested positive on Saturday after feeling unwell and that he was isolating at home but in good health and would not be able to travel to join up with his team mates for a period of 15 days.

The Bosnia midfielder, who is yet to be officially presented as a Barca player, joined the club from Juventus in June for 60 million euros ($70.75 million) in a move which saw Arthur Melo going the other way for 72 million.

Barca’s first team players have been on holiday since losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals nine days ago but resume training on Aug. 31.

Pjanic won’t be able to begin training until Sept. 7, less than a week before the new season starts.

Barca, however, will not start their Liga campaign until the third week of the season due to their participation in the final phase of the Champions League.

tags
top news
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary
‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Ahead of CWC meet, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya throw weight behind Sonia
Ahead of CWC meet, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya throw weight behind Sonia
Mahindra Thar rivaling Force Gurkha BS 6 may launch soon. Here’s why
Mahindra Thar rivaling Force Gurkha BS 6 may launch soon. Here’s why
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In