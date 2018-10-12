Portugal ruin Lewandowski’s century celebration

Portugal, playing without embattled Cristiano Ronaldo, defeated Poland 3-2 in the Nations League on Thursday, shattering Robert Lewandowski’s celebrations of playing his 100th international.

European champions Portugal scored three times in 20 minutes in the Polish city of Chorzow through Andre Silva (32 minutes), a Kamil Glik own-goal (43) and a strike from Bernardo Silva (52).

Fernando Santos’s Portugal team now have two wins in two in the Nations League after also beating Italy 1-0 in September.

Prolific Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek had given Poland a 19th-minute lead with Jakub Blaszczykowski cutting the deficit for the home side in the 77th minute.

In Podgorica, Serbia downed Montenegro 2-0 in the first meeting between the two former members of the old Yugoslavia.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals with an 18th-minute penalty followed by an 81st-minute effort.

Israel recovered from a goal down in Haifa to defeat Scotland 2-1.

Charlie Mulgrew put the Scots ahead with a 25th-minute penalty but midfielder Dor Peretz levelled for Israel in the 52nd minute.

Scotland were reduced to 10 men after an hour when defender John Souttar was sent off before Celtic’s Kieran Tierney turned a cross from Beram Kayal past his own goalkeeper Allan McGregor with 16 minutes remaining.

The result ended Scotland’s seven-match undefeated run in competitive outings stretching back to November 2016.

Kosovo beat Malta 3-1 for their second win in the competition.

