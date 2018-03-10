Premier League: Leicester City thrash West Brom; West Ham beaten by Burnley

Riyad Mahrez produced a majestic performance to create one goal and score another as Leicester City came back from a goal down to hammer bottom side West Bromwich Albion 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The home side got off to a superb start when striker Salomon Rondon stole the ball in front of his marker to stab home a deft volley in the eighth minute.

The advantage lasted just 13 minutes as Jamie Vardy put Leicester back on level terms with an even better volley, latching on to a superb long pass from Mahrez to fire home his 14th Premier League goal of the season.

Mahrez then latched on to substitute Kelechi Iheanacho’s pass to dink the ball home and give Leicester the lead just after the hour mark.

Iheanacho’s 76th-minute header made it 3-1, prompting many of the home fans to head towards the exits.

Vicente Iborra’s stoppage-time header rounded off another dismal day for struggling West Brom.

West Brom stayed rooted to the bottom, eight points from safety, while Leicester are eighth on 40 points.

Chaos reigns during West Ham loss

West Ham United could face serious repercussions after several pitch invasions during the second half of a crushing 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Burnley.

West Ham, dangerously close to the relegation zone, dominated the first half but everything turned sour at the London Stadium after the break.

Ashley Barnes fired Burnley ahead in the 66th minute, prompting furious home fans to run on to the pitch.

If that was not bad enough Chris Wood doubled Burnley’s lead minutes later and this time there were scuffles in the stands and one fan ran on and took the corner flag.

Wood made it 3-0 as chaos broke out in the stadium, with West Ham’s owners David Gold and David Sullivan being asked to leave the directors’ box for their own safety.

Defeat left West Ham in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.

In other games on Saturday, Everton defeated Brighton 2-0, Newcastle United eased to a 3-0 win against Southampton, while Huddersfield and Swansea played out a goalless draw.

In the early kick-off, Manchester United edged out Liverpool 2-1 after a Marcus Rashford double.