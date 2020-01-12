Premier League: Sergio Aguero breaks Alan Shearer’s huge record

football

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:58 IST

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on Sunday broke former Newcastle United forward Alan Shearer’s record of most hat-tricks in the Premier League. The Newcastle United legend had scored 11 hat-tricks in the tournament. Aguero, meanwhile, struck his 12th Premier League hat-trick as Manchester City rout out Aston Villa 6-1.

The Argentine scored his first goal in the 28th minute when he took a shot from 20 yards out, that went past Villa goalkeeper Nyland’s gloves. His second goal came in 57th minute, as he hammered one right into the bottom corner. He finished his hat-trick in the 81st minute with a screamer on top of the roof from 15 yards out.

Aguero, also went past Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s record of becoming the highest-scoring overseas goalscorer in the Premier League era. He reached the landmark when he struck his 2nd goal in the match. The Frenchman had netted 175 goals for the Gunners during his legendary career. Aguero, meanwhile, has now scored 177 Premier League in his career so far, and now he is the joint third-highest goalscorer in the tournament, tied alongside Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Villa managed to find a consolation goal in the injury time, but it was not enough to save them from a humiliating defeat. Manchester City won the match 6-1 and reclaimed 2nd position in the table with 47 points, 14 points behind table-leaders Liverpool.