Home / Football / Premier League stars to be asked to defer wages due to coronavirus crisis

Premier League stars to be asked to defer wages due to coronavirus crisis

Some clubs in the top division have been in talks with the PFA Premier League over whether it would be alright to delay a part of wages until the crisis ends.

football Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
London
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in action.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in action.(REUTERS)
         

Top English Premier League players are expecting to be asked to defer some of their wages during the coronavirus crisis.

Some clubs in the top division have been in talks with the PFA Premier League over whether it would be alright to delay a part of wages until the crisis ends.

In a statement, the Professional Footballers’ Association, as quoted by www.thesun.co.uk said: “As with other industries, the current COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on the finances of the game.

“Several clubs have already approached players with a view to imposing pay deferrals.

“In order to deal with this situation, we have called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we might proceed going forward.”

English Championship team Birmingham have asked those earning more than £6,000-a-week to accept a 50 per cent pay cut for the next four months -- but it will then be paid back.

Some players, particularly those at clubs known to be struggling financially before the coronavirus hit Europe, are likely to be concerned about a deferral, according to the report.

The English Football Association has announced that the suspension of all forms of professional games has been extended till April 30. The announcement was made after officials of the FA, the English Premier League, the English Football League and the women’s professional game held a meeting earlier this week.

