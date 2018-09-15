PSG make light of Mbappe, Neymar absence in Parc stroll

Paris Saint-Germain prepared for next week’s trip to Liverpool with an emphatic 4-0 defeat of Saint-Etienne, the Friday night stroll at the Parc des Princes stretching their unbeaten Ligue 1 run under new coach Thomas Tuchel to five matches.

With Kylian Mbappe serving the first of a three game domestic ban, and Neymar given a rest, it was Julian Draxler, starting on the left wing, who put PSG into a 22rd minute lead, the Germany midfielder heading in an assist from Marco Verratti, the Italian midfielder returning after injury.

Edinson Cavani’s second half penalty, and late contributions from Angel Di Maria and Moussa Diaby sealed a resounding victory ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League date at Anfield.

Mbappe and Neymar are due to return to against last season’s finalists.

Earlier, Pierre Lees-Melou’s goal one minute from time earned Patrick Vieira’s Nice a 2-1 win at home to Rennes.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 08:40 IST