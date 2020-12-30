Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during match

football

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:31 IST

Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan, who represented Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata football circuit, died after collapsing during a football match in Perintalmanna, Kerala on Sunday. The 39-year-old, who represented Bengal in Santosh Trophy, was playing in a Sevens match for FC Perintalmanna in Perintalmanna, against Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur when he suffered cardiac arrest during the encounter.

“We noticed Dhanarajan falling and rushed towards him. He was taken to hospital, but all hopes were over by then. Doctors said our friend died due to cardiac arrest,” Ameerudheen K, an official of Sevens football tournament and a friend of Dhanarajan, told The Telegraph.

“The match started at 9.30pm and the incident happened at around 9.57pm. We don’t even understand what happened all of a sudden.

“He was playing well and made some good clearances. Suddenly, he put his left hand up and collapse,” Ameerudheen added.

The Sevens football tournament is run by the All Kerala Sevens Football Association. Players like IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, CK Vineeth have played in the tournament in the past.