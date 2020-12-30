e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Football / Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during match

Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during match

Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan was playing in a Sevens match for FC Perintalmanna in Perintalmanna, against Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur when he suffered cardiac arrest during the encounter.

football Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan.
A file photo of Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan. (Twitter)
         

Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan, who represented Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata football circuit, died after collapsing during a football match in Perintalmanna, Kerala on Sunday. The 39-year-old, who represented Bengal in Santosh Trophy, was playing in a Sevens match for FC Perintalmanna in Perintalmanna, against Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur when he suffered cardiac arrest during the encounter.

READ: Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain

“We noticed Dhanarajan falling and rushed towards him. He was taken to hospital, but all hopes were over by then. Doctors said our friend died due to cardiac arrest,” Ameerudheen K, an official of Sevens football tournament and a friend of Dhanarajan, told The Telegraph.

“The match started at 9.30pm and the incident happened at around 9.57pm. We don’t even understand what happened all of a sudden.

READ: Sourav Ganguly picks biggest match-winner of his generation

“He was playing well and made some good clearances. Suddenly, he put his left hand up and collapse,” Ameerudheen added.

The Sevens football tournament is run by the All Kerala Sevens Football Association. Players like IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, CK Vineeth have played in the tournament in the past.

tags
top news
Delhi shivers at 9.4°C, might be coldest December day in 119 years
Delhi shivers at 9.4°C, might be coldest December day in 119 years
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Hyundai all set to showcase concept flying car as part of future mobility vision
Hyundai all set to showcase concept flying car as part of future mobility vision
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News