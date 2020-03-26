e-paper
Home / Football / Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Spain is second only to Italy in numbers of deaths due to the virus, with the toll passing 4000 on Thursday. Over 56,000 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in the country.

football Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
General view inside the stadium before the match.
General view inside the stadium before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be used as a makeshift storage facility as Spain faces an uphill battle against the coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday in conjunction with the country’s Superior Sports Council.

The lockdown in Spain is expected to be extended once the initial 15-day measure is completed this weekend.

“Thanks to the close collaboration between the two institutions, the Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be turned into an adapted space used to store donations of medical supplies in the fight against the pandemic,” Real said in a statement.

“All of this material will be given to the Spanish health authorities, who are under the authority of the government, in order that the resources be used optimally and efficiently, which is necessary given the current emergency.

“The club will also allow entities and businesses, especially those linked to sport, the possibly to make donations, either economic or in the form of materials required by the Ministry of Health.”

(Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

