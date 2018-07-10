‘Real Madrid will always be Cristiano Ronaldo’s home’

Real Madrid paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in a statement on their website on Tuesday after the Portuguese forward joined Juventus to end his nine-year stay with the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid announces that it has agreed to transfer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus FC due to the will and desire expressed by the player,” Real said.

“Today Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude to a player that has proved to be the best in the world and has carved out one of the most brilliant eras in the history of our club and world football.

“Beyond all the trophies and matches he won on the pitch during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been a role model in commitment, hard work, responsibility, talent and a desire to always exceed himself.

“He also became the top scorer in Real Madrid’s history with 451 goals in 438 games. In total he won 16 trophies, among them four Champions League titles, three of them won consecutively and four over the last five seasons.

“On an individual level, with the Real Madrid shirt he won the Ballon d’Or four times, FIFA’s The Best award twice and three European Golden Shoes among many other awards.

“For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its great symbols and a unique reference point for future generations. Real Madrid will always be his home.”