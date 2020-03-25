e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

The Portuguese pair will donate to at least two institutions and will give “two intensive care units”, with a “capacity of 10 beds each” to the University Hospital Centre of Northern Lisbon (CHULN).

football Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:11 IST
AFP
AFP
Lisbon
File image of Cristiano Ronaldo
File image of Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday.

The Portuguese pair will donate to at least two institutions and will give “two intensive care units”, with a “capacity of 10 beds each” to the University Hospital Centre of Northern Lisbon (CHULN), a group of hospitals in the country’s capital city, a spokesman told AFP.

CHULN currently has a capacity of 77 beds.

ALSO READ: Guardiola donates one million euros to fight coronavirus in Spain

Mendes and Ronaldo will also donate a unit to the Santo Antonio Hospital of the University Hospital Center of Porto.

“This is a very important investment that includes more than a dozen respirators and other necessary equipment,” Eurico Castro Alves, director of the hospital’s surgery department, told newspaper Jornal de Noticias, adding the unit would bear their names.

“If necessary, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to do the same in Madeira,” he added.

Juventus forward Ronaldo has returned to his home island, which has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of the 2,362 in Portugal. The country has recorded nore than 30 deaths.

He was visiting his mother, who is recovering from a stroke, when he was placed in confinement after Juve team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive.

The local authorities said on 12 March Ronaldo showed no symptoms.

top news
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
US could be next virus epicentre, as India locks down, global recession looms
US could be next virus epicentre, as India locks down, global recession looms
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Coronavirus Update: Delhi does better job of staying locked down on Day 2
Coronavirus Update: Delhi does better job of staying locked down on Day 2
This car company is using 3D printing to make medical visors
This car company is using 3D printing to make medical visors
Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
Flipkart temporarily suspends its services in India
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateIndia LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Topper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News