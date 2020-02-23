e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Ronaldo marks 1,000th game with record-equalling goal

Ronaldo marks 1,000th game with record-equalling goal

he five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for Juventus, including 16 in his current run of 11 matches.

football Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Rome
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his side's first goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Juventus at the Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his side's first goal, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Juventus at the Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for a record-equalling 11th consecutive Serie A game in his 1,000th professional match as Juventus extended their league lead on Saturday with a 2-1 win over basement club SPAL. The 35-year-old tapped in six minutes before the break to equal the mark held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for Juventus, including 16 in his current run of 11 matches.

Aaron Ramsey added a second after an hour, before Andrea Petagna pulled one back from the spot for SPAL. It got Juventus back to winning ways away from home after consecutive defeats against Napoli and Hellas Verona, and ahead of next week’s trip to French club Lyon in the Champions League last 16, first leg.

Maurizio Sarri’s side opened up a four-point lead on second-placed Lazio who travel to Genoa on Sunday. Inter Milan are six points behind the champions before their game at home against Sampdoria. Ronaldo had an early goal ruled offside but made no mistake when running onto Juan Cuadrado’s low cross after Ramsey’s ball forward.

The Portuguese forward drew level with Sampdoria forward Quagliarella, who in January 2019 equalled the mark previously achieved by Batistuta in 1994-1995 for Fiorentina.

Both Italian Quagliarella and Argentine Batistuta went on to finish the seasons as the Serie A top scorer after their feat, with both scoring 26 goals in total. Ronaldo has 21 goals in Serie A this season, five behind leading scorer Ciro Immobile. Ramsey doubled Juve’s lead on the hour mark, latching onto Paulo Dybala pass to produce a scooped lob over SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha for his second league goal of the season.

Petagna pulled one back with a penalty awarded after a VAR review for a Daniele Rugani foul on Simone Missiroli. Ronaldo missed a chace for a second when his free-kick hit the crossbar, but Sarri’s side earned a valuable three points against an outfit they had failed to beat away from home in the previous two seasons.

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini got his first start since being sidelined with a cruciate ligament knee injury last August, playing for 55 minutes in Ferrara.

tags
top news
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News