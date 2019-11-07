e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Sadio Mane jokes he would ‘dive’ again to win Liverpool penalty

Manager Jurgen Klopp jumped to his defence and Guardiola subsequently rowed back on the comments, saying they were part of a longer speech in which he praised the forward.

football Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:43 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not change his style of play despite Pep Guardiola’s “diving” accusation. The Manchester City boss made the claim at the weekend, when the Senegal international was booked after going down in the penalty area following a challenge by Aston Villa’s Frederic Guilbert.

Manager Jurgen Klopp jumped to his defence and Guardiola subsequently rowed back on the comments, saying they were part of a longer speech in which he praised the forward.

Mane, unaware of the subsequent climbdown, was unmoved by Guardiola’s initial criticism as he believes if there is contact he has a right to go down.

And he offered a sarcastic response to the City boss ahead of the match between the two sides at Anfield on Sunday, saying: “If it could be a penalty for sure I will ‘dive’ again.

“If the ‘dive’ will give me a penalty then I will do it. Why not? But what Jurgen said is correct. I do not dive,” said Mane.

“There was contact (at Villa) for sure. Maybe it was not a penalty and he didn’t give it, and he gave me a yellow card. To be honest I don’t have any problem about it.

“It’s what I want to keep doing. If I get a penalty, yeah it’s a penalty. If no penalty, no penalty, but (it) will never change the way I’m playing or the way I’m doing my things.”

Guardiola’s criticism was seen as the start of mind games leading up to Sunday’s Anfield encounter and Mane said the City boss had been a “bit clever” to get the attention of the referee.

The defending Premier League champions trail Klopp’s side by six points but City are the only team to have beaten Liverpool in their past 50 league matches.

“I can say one of the biggest tests, for sure,” said Mane. “But if you ask me I would say not only City because against Aston Villa you can see how the game was and Leicester also was really tough.

“So I think we played already a few big games in this season and for sure City as well will be a big game.”

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News