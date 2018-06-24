‘Sensational, extraordinary’- Toni Kroos wonder goal stuns fans in FIFA World Cup 2018

Germany was facing a dire situation in their crucial FIFA World Cup 2018 game against Sweden in Sochi. Having lost to Mexico, they needed a win to stay alive. However, against Sweden, they were down to 10 men with Jerome Boateng being sent off while the scoreline was 1-1 with only seconds left for the game to end.

In the 95th minute, Toni Kroos produced a miraculous goal that not only helped Germany beat Sweden 2-1, but it ensured the four-time champions stayed alive in the race for the last 16. Firing from close range, Kroos whipped a scintillating free-kick into the top corner from an acute angle to send thousands of German fans into a delirious state of excitement.

The goal and the context also stunned the football fans all over the world and social media went absolutely ballistic in the praise for Kroos. Tweets, particularly from Kroos’ team-mate Mesut Ozil and singer Robbie Williams summed up the mood of the fans.

I love you @ToniKroos x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 23, 2018

Toni Kroos out here saving everyone 💪 pic.twitter.com/tV898M8Tt4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 23, 2018

Every time I look at this, it gets a little bit more extraordinary. 95th minute. His country in desperate trouble. Down to 10 men. World Cup hanging by a thread. Over to you Toni Kroos...#GERSWE #Germanypic.twitter.com/GWGiltVhK4 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 23, 2018

This guy hyperventilating after Germany's last minute goal is my favorite thing of the world cup so far #GERSWE pic.twitter.com/pFhDkwt5OZ — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) June 23, 2018

That was mental by Kroos! THIS is why football is the most beautiful game evvvvvvverrr!!! #WorldCup — Hajra Khan (@hajrakn) June 23, 2018

Germany will take on South Korea in their last game while Sweden will take on Mexico. A win for Germany and a loss or draw for Sweden will see them through to the next stage.