 'Sensational, extraordinary'- Toni Kroos wonder goal stuns fans in FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
HT Logo

Toni Kroos produced a sensational 95th minute goal to help Germany defeat Sweden 2-1 and ensure the defending champions stayed alive in the FIFA World Cup 2018

football Updated: Jun 24, 2018 08:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Toni Kroos scored a stunning 95th minute goal as Germany stayed alive in the FIFA World Cup 2018 with a 2-1 win over Sweden.
Toni Kroos scored a stunning 95th minute goal as Germany stayed alive in the FIFA World Cup 2018 with a 2-1 win over Sweden.(REUTERS)

Germany was facing a dire situation in their crucial FIFA World Cup 2018 game against Sweden in Sochi. Having lost to Mexico, they needed a win to stay alive. However, against Sweden, they were down to 10 men with Jerome Boateng being sent off while the scoreline was 1-1 with only seconds left for the game to end.

In the 95th minute, Toni Kroos produced a miraculous goal that not only helped Germany beat Sweden 2-1, but it ensured the four-time champions stayed alive in the race for the last 16. Firing from close range, Kroos whipped a scintillating free-kick into the top corner from an acute angle to send thousands of German fans into a delirious state of excitement.

The goal and the context also stunned the football fans all over the world and social media went absolutely ballistic in the praise for Kroos. Tweets, particularly from Kroos’ team-mate Mesut Ozil and singer Robbie Williams summed up the mood of the fans.

Germany will take on South Korea in their last game while Sweden will take on Mexico. A win for Germany and a loss or draw for Sweden will see them through to the next stage.

