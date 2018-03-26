 Sergio Ramos attends Spain training hours after son’s birth | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sergio Ramos attends Spain training hours after son’s birth

Sergio Ramos did not let becoming a father for the third time get in the way of his Spain training duties.

football Updated: Mar 26, 2018 16:57 IST
Joe Wright
Spain's defender Sergio Ramos became father to his third child on Sunday evening.
Spain's defender Sergio Ramos became father to his third child on Sunday evening.(AFP)

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui praised the commitment of Sergio Ramos for attending training shortly after the birth of his third child.

The 31-year-old and wife Pilar Rubio welcomed their new son, Alejandro, at 18:24 local time (16:24 GMT) in Madrid and the couple shared a picture on social media to announce the news.

It seems Ramos was unwilling to skip his international duties, though, as the Spain captain promptly headed to his side’s base at Las Rozas for a training session ahead of the friendly against Argentina.

“It’s a really happy day for all of us,” head coach Lopetegui told Cadena SER. “He made an incredible effort to come to training and he’s shown the mentality he has, which we love.”

Spain face Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, four days on from their 1-1 draw with world champions Germany.

more from football
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you