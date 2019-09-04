Sir Alex Ferguson sends an emotional message to Cristiano Ronaldo for winning Portugese Player of the Year - WATCH

football

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:29 IST

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson sent out an emotional message for Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter won the Portugese Player of the Year award for a record-extending 10th time.

Ferguson, who brought a young Ronaldo to Manchester United back in 2003, apologized to the Juventus forward for not being able to be with him physically but also made it clear that he felt proud seeing Ronaldo progress into a fantastic sportsman.

“I’m really sorry I can’t be with you, but I look back and see you as a young lad at 17 years of age who came to Manchester United, how you have progressed as a human being and a fantastic sportsman,” Fergusson said in his video message.

“Congratulations on a great achievement and a wonderful night you’re going to have in Portugal,” Ferguson added.

“I want to say to you, and your mother, and all your family, and all of your kids; well done.

SAF, le professeur du GOAT pic.twitter.com/VN7TsvRhH4 — H 🇵🇹 (@HugoooG78) September 2, 2019

“So, good luck, have a great night, and well done.”

Ronaldo and Ferguson have been in good terms ever since the duo started to work together in Manchester. Even after Ronaldo parted ways with Untied, there was never bad blood between him and Ferguson. In fact, the coach-footballer duo have always been cordial with each other.

The 34-year-old was also shortlisted along with Argentine Lionel Messi for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award on Monday, the apex football body has announced.

In the category, Liverpool’s defender Virgil Van Dijk has also been nominated to complete the three shortlisted footballers.

Van Dijk had outclassed Messi and Ronaldo in the last week’s UEFA Player of the Year award.

England’s Lucy Bronze has been nominated for the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year. She was able to win the UEFA Best Women’s Player award last week.

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola has been nominated along Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur’s coach Mauricio Pochettino in the FIFA Best Men’s coach category.

Phil Neville, who led England’s women team to a World Cup semi-final, has been nominated along with USA’s Jill Ellis and Sarina Wiegman in the FIFA Best Women’s coach category.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 18:28 IST