Six England fans, arrested after Netherlands game, still held in Amsterdam

Six England fans remained behind bars Saturday along with two Dutch supporters after over 100 people were arrested in ugly clashes before a friendly international match in Amsterdam.

Police said they had arrested 102 people, two of them Dutch, on Friday when trouble flared in the capital’s notorious Red Light district, ahead of the match.

A total of “35 spent the night in the cells. 94 were sent away with a fine. The last 8 are still being questioned, mainly for violence against police officers,” the Amsterdam police said in a tweet.

The Dutch lost 0-1 to England, with Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard scoring the decisive goal.

England manager Gareth Southgate had urged fans to conduct themselves in a sporting manner.

But his words were ignored by some of the more than 5,000 away supporters inside the ground, who jeered the Dutch national anthem before kick-off instead.

“I heard some of the booing of the anthem which obviously isn’t acceptable,” Southgate told a post-match press conference later.

“The rest, that’s the first I’ve heard just outside before,” said Southgate.

Online videos showed truncheon-wielding police, backed by horseback officers, wading into a bottle-throwing crowd in one street.

But police said that after the arrests were made, the evening passed off quietly.

Meanwhile, new coach Ronald Koeman, brought in to turn around the fortunes of the flagging Dutch, came in for some criticism after his first match as manager of Oranje.

“New coach, same woes” said the De Telegraaf daily.

It was England’s last scheduled away match before they travel to Russia for this year’s World Cup finals, with a well-deserved win against a Dutch side who will be one of the major absentees from the tournament.