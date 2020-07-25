e-paper
Home / Football / Manchester City’s Silva says career beyond wildest dreams

Manchester City’s Silva says career beyond wildest dreams

football Updated: Jul 25, 2020 09:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Arsenal v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 18, 2020 Manchester City's David Silva kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Arsenal v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 18, 2020 Manchester City's David Silva kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City’s David Silva says his trophy-laden career with the Premier League club has exceeded his wildest dreams as he prepares for his final league game against Norwich City on Sunday. Silva has won 11 trophies in 10 seasons with Manchester City, including four Premier League titles, since arriving from Valencia in 2010.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who has scored 60 goals in 308 league appearances, will depart the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

“When I look back at everything, I could never in my wildest dreams have imagined what I would achieve,” Silva said. “When you are young, you don’t dream about all of this,”

“You dream about becoming a footballer, a professional footballer, you dream of playing in the top flight - but you never think about all the things that you could possibly achieve.”

Silva has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award just once despite being one of City’s most consistent players but he is unconcerned with the lack of personal accolades.

“I would like to be remembered as a good guy, who enjoys football. I hope the people enjoyed my football as well. It’s simple,” he said.

