Home / Football / Players allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA

Players allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA

FIFA also said it would allow national associations to open their transfer window for the 2020/21 season before the current campaign has finished.

football Updated: Jun 12, 2020 08:21 IST
Reuters
BERN
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Players will be allowed to play for up to three clubs, instead of two, during the course of a season in a temporary rule change to alleviate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the sport, FIFA said on Thursday. The global soccer body added that the move was “to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players.”

It said the change was intended to allow clubs to complete the 2019/20 season with their original squad, even where the campaign had been extended from May into June and July as is the case in a number of European countries.

