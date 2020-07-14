e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United did not deserve the points against Saints, says Solskjaer

Manchester United did not deserve the points against Saints, says Solskjaer

Instead of moving into third place, United stay fifth and face a real fight to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

football Updated: Jul 14, 2020 06:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MANCHESTER
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 13, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Dave Thompson EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 13, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Dave Thompson EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side did not deserve the three points after a stoppage-time equaliser from Michael Obafemi gave Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Monday. United had been 2-1 up after goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in response to Stuart Armstrong’s early opener for the visitors. Instead of moving into third place, United stay fifth and face a real fight to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

“You think you have three points in the bag but we probably didn’t deserve three points today,” said the Norwegian coach.

“Southampton are a good team, they run, and run and chase. We never got into our rhythm today. We played some fantastic football at times. The two goals we scored were very, very good.

“It was the worst time to concede a goal but it happens in football. We have won so many games in that way. It is all part of the learning for this team,” he added.

United played the same starting team for the fifth straight league game, the first time they have done so since 1993, but Solskjaer did not feel his side had suffered from fatigue.

“I don’t think tiredness was the case. It was just one of those days we did not take our chances and they took theirs.

“David de Gea had one really good save but apart from that we had the bigger chances but you are not going to be given three points and Southampton are a very good side,” he said.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl was delighted with the way his vastly improved 12th placed team approached the match.

“We developed our game with the ball extremely (well) in the last few weeks. We are becoming more brave. We are taking more risks. If you take more risks things can happen,” he said.

“We wanted to be brave, we have nothing to lose and we can play free. You can feel the guys really enjoy (it) at the moment.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Inflation rises, food prices ease: Data
Inflation rises, food prices ease: Data
Complainant against Vikas Dubey goes missing
Complainant against Vikas Dubey goes missing
ITC Grand Bharat hotel becomes a playground for political parleys
ITC Grand Bharat hotel becomes a playground for political parleys
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In