e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Some at Barcelona didn’t want Neymar to return, says Lionel Messi

Barcelona had expressed their interest in bringing back Neymar from PSG this summer and the French side were also willing to offload him.

football Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:40 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Barcelona
Barcelona's Luis Suarez, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal with Lionel Messi.
Barcelona's Luis Suarez, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal with Lionel Messi.(AP)
         

Spanish club FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has accused some of his club members at Camp Nou of being against re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. “We talk to Neymar often. We still have a WhatsApp group with Luis (Suarez)”, Messi told Argentina’s Radio Metro, as quoted by ESPNFC. Barcelona had expressed their interest in bringing back Neymar from PSG this summer and the French side were also willing to offload him.

“It’s difficult for him to come back, as he left here, many club members and people do not want him to come back. From a sporting point of view he would be wonderful, but the other view is also understandable. It is a bit difficult,” Messi said. He also shed light on his time at the club, saying he wants to stay at Barca but does not want a contract that binds him.

 Also Watch | Lionel Messi plays football with British boy on a beach in Antigua

“It is true that Barcelona proposed a contract for life to me, but what I said was that I do not want a contract to bind me,” he said. “I want to be fine to perform, to play and continue fighting for objectives. Being here can be for life, but not with a contract,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a part of Real Madrid and, thus, will not be taking part in the El Clasico where his rivalry with Messi reached epic proportions over the years. “It’s strange [Ronaldo not being in La Liga]. It was good when Cristiano Ronaldo was there” Messi said.

“He made the Clasico much more special, he gave more value to La Liga as well,” he added.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 13:24 IST

tags
top news
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
India plans ‘blueprint’ to woo firms fleeing China
India plans ‘blueprint’ to woo firms fleeing China
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News