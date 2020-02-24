e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / South Korea postpones football season over virus: K-league

South Korea postpones football season over virus: K-league

This year’s edition of the 12-team competition -- whose current champions are Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors -- had been due to kick off this weekend.

football Updated: Feb 24, 2020 14:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Seoul
Ricardo Lopes, second left, of South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors fights for the ball against Kim Chi-woo, left, Go Yo-han and Kim Nam-chun, second right, of South Korea’s FC Seoul.
Ricardo Lopes, second left, of South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors fights for the ball against Kim Chi-woo, left, Go Yo-han and Kim Nam-chun, second right, of South Korea’s FC Seoul.(AP)
         

South Korea’s K-league on Monday postponed the start of the new football season in the face of the growing novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“The K-league has decided to temporarily postpone the start of the 2020 K-league season until the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak eases,” it said in a statement.

This year’s edition of the 12-team competition -- whose current champions are Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors -- had been due to kick off this weekend.

“This is a measure to protect the health and safety of the citizens and our players with the highest priority against the outbreak of the COVID-19 which has entered a serious phase,” the K-league said after an emergency board meeting.

Authorities have so far confirmed 763 cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea, most of them linked to Shincheonji, a controversial religious sect, and seven deaths -- five of them patients at the same hospital.

Matches featuring Daegu FC, based in the city that is the epicentre of the South Korean outbreak, and nearby Pohang Steelers, had already been delayed.

tags
top news
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
For second day running, pro and anti-CAA groups clash in Delhi’s Maujpur
For second day running, pro and anti-CAA groups clash in Delhi’s Maujpur
Interlocutors submit report on Shaheen Bagh protests in sealed cover to SC
Interlocutors submit report on Shaheen Bagh protests in sealed cover to SC
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Maruti launches new Vitara Brezza at Rs 7.34 lakh. Full price structure, details
Maruti launches new Vitara Brezza at Rs 7.34 lakh. Full price structure, details
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News