e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Southgate backs England trio to shine after switch from Ireland

Southgate backs England trio to shine after switch from Ireland

The trio will now prepare to face Ireland for the first time since their switch after being named in England’s squad for the upcoming friendly.

football Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 2 - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 14, 2020 Manager Gareth Southgate talks to the media after the match Pool via REUTERS/Nick Potts/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 2 - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 14, 2020 Manager Gareth Southgate talks to the media after the match Pool via REUTERS/Nick Potts/File photo(REUTERS)
         

Gareth Southgate has backed midfielders Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, and defender Michael Keane to have successful England careers after switching their allegiance from Ireland. West Ham United’s Rice was capped three times by Ireland, while Aston Villa’s Grealish and Everton’s Keane both played for Ireland’s youth teams before committing their future to England.

The trio will now prepare to face Ireland for the first time since their switch after being named in England’s squad for the upcoming friendly.

“...I think the three boys we have with us, they look as if they can have good international careers and we’re just focusing on that part of it, really,” Southgate told British media.

“We’ve got a lot of these situations. We played Wales last month and they had a couple of players who were with us as youngsters: Tyler Roberts and Ethan Ampadu. We didn’t want to lose them.

“I think everybody is facing these challenges with dual nationality players. We’ve always got to get the balance right of not capping them too early and just to stop them going somewhere else.”

England face Ireland on Nov. 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Nov. 15 and Iceland on Nov. 18.

tags
top news
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases
Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In