Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore lauds India for reaching maiden AFC U-16 quarters

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore has congratulated the Indian men’s football team for making it to their maiden AFC U-16 Championship quarter-final.

The Minister took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that it is a proud moment for India as they have qualified for the last-eight stage of the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

“What a proud moment for India! @IndianFootball qualifies for AFC U-16 quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years! Best wishes to our talented bright youngsters for their future matches! This is a very promising result for Indian football,” he tweeted.

Producing their best-ever performance in the tournament, the India team had amassed five points from the three matches they have played in the group stage.

India had played a goalless draw against Indonesia in their final Group stage match which was held on Thursday. Consequently, they finished as runners-up in Group C.

The team will now compete for the semi-final spot of the championship while taking on yet to be decided opponent on October 1.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 13:46 IST