e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Spurs sign former England goalkeeper Joe Hart on free transfer

Spurs sign former England goalkeeper Joe Hart on free transfer

Hart left Burnley at the end of his previous contract in June, having made three appearances in all competitions last season after he found himself behind compatriot Nick Pope in the pecking order.

football Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
‘We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022,” Spurs wrote on their Twitter.
‘We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022,” Spurs wrote on their Twitter.(Image Courtesy: Tottenham Hotspur Twitter)
         

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Joe Hart on a free transfer, with the former England and Manchester City goalkeeper signing a two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old left Burnley at the end of his previous contract in June, having made three appearances in all competitions last season after he found himself behind compatriot Nick Pope in the pecking order. Hart, who was capped 75 times by England, will compete with first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris and Argentinian Paulo Gazzaniga at Spurs.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022,” Spurs said in a statement.

Hart won the league twice with Manchester City but lost his place in the team after the appointment of manager Pep Guardiola in 2016. He later had loan spells at Italian side Torino and West Ham United before signing permanently for Burnley in 2018.

He is Spurs’ second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in a deal reportedly worth around 15 million pounds ($20 million).

Spurs finished sixth in the league and will play in next season’s Europa League qualifiers. The new Premier League campaign begins on September 12.

tags
top news
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Moving urban India after the Covid-19 pandemic | Opinion
Moving urban India after the Covid-19 pandemic | Opinion
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In