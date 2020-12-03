e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to referee Champions League game

Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to referee Champions League game

The 36-year-old Frenchwoman had previously refereed two Europa League matches and has taken charge of 18 matches in La Liga.

football Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Turin, Italy
Referee Stephanie Frappart reacts
Referee Stephanie Frappart reacts(Reuters)
         

Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match when she officiated at the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv tie on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Frenchwoman had previously refereed two Europa League matches and has taken charge of 18 matches in La Liga since making her debut in the French top flight in April last year.

She also refereed the Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea last year and the women’s World Cup final.

tags
top news
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In