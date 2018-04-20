 Sunil Chhetri scores two as Bengaluru FC beat East Bengal in Super Cup final | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sunil Chhetri scores two as Bengaluru FC beat East Bengal in Super Cup final

Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored two in the second half, while Rahul Bheke and Nicolas Fedor scored the other two, as Bengaluru FC beat East Bengal 4-1 in the final to win the inaugural Super Cup.

football Updated: Apr 20, 2018 18:54 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri scored off a penalty in the 69th minute and headed in his second goal in the 90th minute in the Super Cup final against East Bengal on Friday.
Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri scored off a penalty in the 69th minute and headed in his second goal in the 90th minute in the Super Cup final against East Bengal on Friday.(HT Photo)

Skipper Sunil Chhetri led from the front with a brace as Bengaluru FC thrashed 10-man East Bengal 4-1 to win the inaugural Super Cup football tournament in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

READ MORE | Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal FC after more than two decades in charge

Chhetri scored off a penalty in the 69th minute before exploiting some poor marking by the I-League side East Bengal’s defence to head in his second in the 90th minute.

An accurate header by Rahul Bheke (40th) and a superb finish by Nicoals Fedor (71st) brought the other goals for the Indian Super League (ISL) club.

READ MORE | No room for error as FC Barcelona face Sevilla in Copa del Rey final

East Bengal striker Ansumana Kromah (28th) had earlier put the Kolkata giants in the lead with an excellent back volley.

tags

more from football
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature